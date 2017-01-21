Video: Former Man Utd man Memphis Depay starts Lyon training

Posted by - January 21, 2017 - All News, Football videos, France, Manchester United

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has started training with new club Lyon.

The Netherlands international completed his transfer to the Ligue 1 side yesterday and was immediately pressed into action at their training ground.

Granted, he didn’t do anything too strenuous, but it was his first day so a bit of jogging and small ball juggling was enough.

You can see video footage of Depay starting to get to work with Lyon’s coaching staff above and below.