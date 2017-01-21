Video: Former Man Utd man Memphis Depay starts Lyon training

Premières foulées lyonnaises pour @Memphis !! #Memphis9 pic.twitter.com/9RNn83rvYX
— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has started training with new club Lyon.
The Netherlands international completed his transfer to the Ligue 1 side yesterday and was immediately pressed into action at their training ground.
Granted, he didn’t do anything too strenuous, but it was his first day so a bit of jogging and small ball juggling was enough.
You can see video footage of Depay starting to get to work with Lyon’s coaching staff above and below.
1, 2, 3… Skills #Memphis9 pic.twitter.com/qxEILHMSwa
— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017