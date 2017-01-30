Video: Highlights of Man Utd 4-0 Wigan

Manchester United brushed aside Championship side Wigan Athletic in yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils were laboured in the first-half, but midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave them the breakthrough just before the interval.
Second half goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was making a rare start under Jose Mourinho, ensured a comfortable second-half and a place in the fifth round for United.
Click play to watch the goals and highlights from Sunday’s game.