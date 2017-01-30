Video: Highlights of Man Utd 4-0 Wigan

Posted by - January 30, 2017 - All News, FA Cup, Football videos, Manchester United, Wigan Athletic

Manchester United brushed aside Championship side Wigan Athletic in yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were laboured in the first-half, but midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave them the breakthrough just before the interval.

Second half goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was making a rare start under Jose Mourinho, ensured a comfortable second-half and a place in the fifth round for United.

Click play to watch the goals and highlights from Sunday’s game.