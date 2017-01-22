Video: Hull boss Marco Silva discusses Ryan Mason’s injury vs Chelsea

Hull City manager Marco Silva gave an update an injured midfielder Ryan Mason following his nasty clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill in this afternoon’s Premier League game.
Mason and Cahill collided in the 13th minute of the match, and the Tigers man needed eight minutes of treatment on the pitch. He was eventually stretchered off with an oxygen mask over his face.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Silva confirmed that Mason had been taken to hospital as a result of the injury.