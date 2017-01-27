Video: Hull City 2-1 Man Utd (highlights)

We're Wembley-bound after progressing past Hull City 3-2 on aggregate to reach the #EFLCup final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sl5dPSARlK
Manchester United are through to the EFL Cup final after a 2-3 aggregate win over Hull City.
The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead into last night’s semi-final second leg at the KCOM Stadium.
They might have got nervous when Tom Huddlestone gave the Tigers the lead on the night from the penalty spot, but Paul Pogba later poked home the decisive goal of the tie.
Oumar Niasse put the Tigers back in the lead late on, but Marco Silva’s side could not find the other goal to take the tie to extra-time.