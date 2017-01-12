Video: Individual highlights of Philippe Coutinho’s Liverpool comeback at Southampton

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho made his return from injury in last night’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Southampton.
The Brazilian has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the win over Sunderland on November 26.
He was named on the bench for Wednesday evening’s cup tie and came on as a 61st minute substitute for Georginio Wijnaldum.
Coutinho showed some nice touches, but was unable to lift an underwhelming display by Jurgen Klopp’s side.
He will now be in contention to face Manchester United on Sunday.