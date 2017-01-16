Video: Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp’s touchline clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp were involved in a touchline spat during yesterday’s Premier League game at Old Trafford.
The two bosses clashed after an incident in the second half in which United midfielder Ander Herrera had fouled Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who retaliated by pushing the Spaniard.
Mourinho and Klopp had different interpretations as to who was the villain in the incident and vociferously argued their cases in their technical areas.