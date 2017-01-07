Video: Jose Mourinho previews Man Utd vs Reading

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faced reporters at the club’s Carrington training ground yesterday to preview the FA Cup third round tie against Championship side Reading.
Mourinho goes up against former United defender Jaap Stam, who is now in charge of the Royals, in his first FA Cup game in charge of the Red Devils.
Click play on the video above to hear what Mourinho had to say in his pre-match press conference.
The game takes place at Old Trafford this lunchtime. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.