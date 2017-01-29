Video: Jose Mourinho’s post-match press conference after Man Utd beat Wigan

January 29, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his reaction to this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round win over Wigan Athletic.

The Red Devils recorded a 4-0 win over their Championship opponents at Old Trafford.

Mourinho alluded to United’s breakthrough goal, scored by Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini on the stroke of half-time, as being a decisive moment.

Hear what else the Portuguese boss had to say about United’s performance when he was quizzed by reporters in his post-match press conference by clicking play on the video above.