Video: Jose Mourinho’s press conference ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been looking ahead to Sunday’s crunch match with fierce rivals Liverpool.
The Portuguese boss held his pre-match press conference at Carrington this afternoon.
He looked ahead to a fixture in which his sixth-placed side could close the gap on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – currently second in the table – to just two points.
But there was an embarrassing moment for one of the reporters in attendance when his phone rung on the desk in front of Mourinho, who answered.