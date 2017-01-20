Video: Jose Mourinho’s press conference ahead of Stoke vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has faced the media for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game at Stoke City.
The Red Devils boss was quizzed on the sale of winger Memphis Depay to Lyon, which was confirmed shortly before the press conference started.
He refused to say why it hadn’t worked out for Depay in his 18 months at Old Trafford, saying only that he had been a fantastic professional.
Click play on the video above to hear what Mourinho had to say about Depay, his latest team news and the Potters.