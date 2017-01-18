Video: Jurgen Klopp blocked by TV crew ahead of Plymouth vs Liverpool

It's a tight squeeze at Home Park… After you Mr. Klopp! 😂 #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/eQ2fvsCPHG
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp endured an awkward stand-off with a TV crew in the build-up to this evening’s FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle.
BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey was lurking around the entrance to the Liverpool dressing room and doing a piece to camera in which he was talking about the narrow corridors inside Home Park, when Klopp appeared behind him and did a bit of a shuffle as he weighed up whether he had the room and right of way to squeeze past Humphrey and walk in front of the camera to get into the dressing room.