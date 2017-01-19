Video: Jurgen Klopp discusses Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on another tough match against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in his post-match press conference.
Having being held to a draw at Anfield, the Reds once again struggled to get past the Pilgrims in last night’s FA Cup third round replay.
A header from Lucas Leiva proved to be the only goal of the game. Klopp was clearly relieved to be through to the fourth round with his players having made such heavy work of the tie.
Click play on the video above to hear Klopp’s press conference in full.