Video: Jurgen Klopp on Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United in his post-match press conference.
The Reds boss started his press conference with some chair issues. He decided that he was too heavy for all the seats in the Old Trafford press room.
When he eventually started taking questions, he said his side had dominated for 75 minutes and deserved to win. He was able to say objectively that a point away at United was not bad, but he felt he should have had three.