Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Plymouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced reporters to preview this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie with Plymouth Argyle.
The Reds host the League Two side at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Klopp has indicated that injury-hit defender Joe Gomez could make his return to the starting lineup against Plymouth.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius is also set to start after losing his place in the team in recent weeks.
Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip are both close to returning to action, but won’t be ready for the Pilgrims’ visit.
