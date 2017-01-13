Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Man Utd vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters at Melwood today as he held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United.
The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face their fiercest rivals on Sunday afternoon.
Klopp’s side are currently second in the table and victory over United would keep them in the title race and seriously dent Jose Mourinho’s Champions League qualification hopes.
You can hear what the Liverpool boss had to say in the build-up to the game by clicking play on the video above.