Video: Kyle Walker reveals why he hates Mousa Dembele

January 16, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker says he hates team-mate Mousa Dembele in training because he cannot get the ball off him.

Speaking after last weekend’s victory over West Bromwich Albion, the England international revealed his frustration at trying to compete with the Belgian star on the pitches at Hotspur Way. But he went on to praise Dembele’s performances and style of play on the pitch when he finds himself on the same team as the former Fulham man.