Video: Leeds United’s Souleymane Doukara scores stunning volley vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United’s Souleymane Doukara channelled his inner Tony Yeboah to score this mightily impressive volley in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
After a bit of penalty area ping-pong from a Leeds corner, the ball dropped for Doukara outside the penalty area and he blasted it straight into the top corner.
His shot hist the back of the net only 0.76secs after leaving his boot and was clocked at 85kmh.
As a reminder of the rich heritage of Leeds volleys by African players, here is Yeboah’s legendary effort against Liverpool from 1995.