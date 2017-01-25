Video: Liverpool fans create crazy atmosphere ahead of Southampton game

This is how you welcome a coach 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/1vqgVHs27H
The top Premier League teams tend not to take the League Cup too seriously, but it looks like Liverpool supporters have their sights set on the trophy this season.
That’s if the pre-match atmosphere ahead of this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield is anything to go by.
The scenes that greeted the team bus as it crawled towards Anfield this evening would have been impressive for a Champions League semi-final, never mind English football’s third most important domestic honour.
