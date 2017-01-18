Video: Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn find the top corner during Plymouth warm-up

Ben Woodburn 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/BAz28tW7xU
— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 18, 2017
Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn looked to be in decent nick as he warmed up for this evening’s FA Cup third round replay at Plymouth Argyle.
The Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer found the top corner with one shot as he limbered up with some shooting practice on the Home Park pitch.
Woodburn started the game but had been unable to replicate his pre-match goalscoring exploits in the first-half of the game.
Instead it was lesser goalscoring threat of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva that made the breakthrough.