Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scores as Senegal beat Tunisia

Liverpool missed Sadio Mane’s pace and threat in behind the defence in their Premier League game at Manchester United yesterday, but he was busy putting those qualities to good use for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Tunisia.
Mane posed problems for the Tunisia defence throughout the game, though his goal came after West Ham United’s Cheikou Kouyate was brought down in the penalty area.
Mane coolly tucked away the resulting spot-kick in the 10th minute to open the scoring and set his side on their way to a 2-0 win.