Video: Lucas Leiva gives Liverpool the lead at Plymouth

January 18, 2017

Liverpool have taken the lead against League Two side Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in their FA Cup third round replay.

The goal that broke the deadlock came from a very unusual source, with Lucas Leiva – skipper for the night – heading home from a corner.

Lucas got across his man and found himself free at the front post to glance a header past Pilgrims keeper Luke McCormick and inside the back post to open the scoring.

It was the Brazilian midfielder’s seventh goal in nine-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.