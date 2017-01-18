Video: Lucas Leiva gives Liverpool the lead at Plymouth

A thumping header from @LucasLeiva87 gives @LFC the early breakthrough. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/gyInGbCMwU
Liverpool have taken the lead against League Two side Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in their FA Cup third round replay.
The goal that broke the deadlock came from a very unusual source, with Lucas Leiva – skipper for the night – heading home from a corner.
Lucas got across his man and found himself free at the front post to glance a header past Pilgrims keeper Luke McCormick and inside the back post to open the scoring.
It was the Brazilian midfielder’s seventh goal in nine-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.