Video: Mamadou Sakho bullying Liverpool U23s

#FeelGood my friends ⚽️✨ #ilovethisgametoo 😉 pic.twitter.com/JoaUxX1rgg
— Mamadou Sakho (@mamadousakho) January 12, 2017
Out of favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho appears to be entertaining himself by bullying the club’s under-23 squad.
The France international, who is tipped to leave Anfield this month after being frozen out by manager Jurgen Klopp since last summer, upload a video that indicated he has reinvented himself as a marauding midfielder in the Yaya Toure mould.
Sakho is seen repeatedly barging his way past the club’s youngsters and driving up the indoor training pitch, before invariably blasting the ball into the net.