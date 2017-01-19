Video: Man City train ahead of Spurs game

Manchester City’s players have been back in training as they prepare for this weekend’s crunch clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 thumping at Everton when they host Spurs at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.
City are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind second placed Spurs and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, so they need to beat Mauricio Pochettino’s season.
