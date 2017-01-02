Video: Man Utd arrive at West Ham

In the building! #MUFC #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/S9T0siywXl
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2017
Manchester United have arrived at the London Stadium for this evening’s Premier League fixture with West Ham United.
Having made a habit of arriving late for away game in London over the past couple of seasons, the Red Devils were in good time to prepare for their clash with the Hammers as they seek a sixth consecutive league win.
You can see manager Jose Mourinho and his players arriving at the ground and making their way to the away dressing room in the video above.