Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho mocks Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp over wind excuse

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a sly dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after last night’s EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull City.
After Klopp’s side lost to Southampton on Wednesday night, the Reds boss had suggested the wind had hampered his side’s performance and made it difficult to play football.
Amid questions that suggested United would expect to win the final against the Saints, Mourinho deadpanned that his side could not be favourites to win the trophy because Wembley is often windy.