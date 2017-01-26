Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho talks after Hull game

Jose Mourinho has been speaking to #MUTV: "Wembley has a special meaning, a special feeling. I'm happy to be there." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TCVpXRvwRs
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been talking about his side booking their place at Wembley after this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final clash with Hull City.
The Red Devils lost 2-1 on the night at the KCOM Stadium, but went through 2-3 on aggregate having won the first leg at Old Trafford.
After the final whistle, Mourinho looked ahead to the trip to Wembley to face Southampton. He indicated he was pleased that thousands of United fans a day out at the famous stadium.