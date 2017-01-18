Video: Man Utd keeper David De Gea rocking at a gig

Cuando escuchas en directo una de tus canciones favoritas…
When you listen to one of your favourite songs live… @TheOfficialA7X pic.twitter.com/cgQSp4c0OV
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 17, 2017
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has shared video footage of him at a gig.
The Spain international is seen rocking away to The Avenged Sevenfold, a heavy metal band from California.
De Gea’s distinctive silhouette can be seen dancing, with the band on the stage behind him.
A tweet accompanying the video indicated that his dancing was the result of “when you listen to one of your favourite songs live”.
Fellow United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, was not impressed.
@D_DeGea horrendous music bro
— sam johnstone (@samjohnstone50) January 17, 2017
We’re inclined to side with Johnstone on this one.