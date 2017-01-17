Video: Man Utd midfielder on signing for Sheffield United after beating Liverpool

Manchester United youngster Joe Riley has joined Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old had been linked with a switch to the League One leaders for a couple of weeks, but had to shake off a slight injury before he could complete his move.
He has now proven his fitness by putting in a shift for United’s under-23 side last night – and he was clearly delighted to sign off by beating rivals Liverpool in that game.
Buzzing to get 80 mins under my belt; even better to beat the Scouser's at Anfield @ManUtd 🔴🔴🔴 #mufc #Liverpool
— Joe Riley (@joeriley49) January 16, 2017
Here’s Riley putting pen to paper on his loan contract.
Youngster Joe Riley joins the Blades on loan from @ManUtd till the end of the season. Full details at https://t.co/SM8fjYtnNW #twitterblades pic.twitter.com/kPMF60yZZO
— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 17, 2017
You can here the youngster discussing his switch to the Blades in the video at the top of this article.