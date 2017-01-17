Video: Man Utd midfielder on signing for Sheffield United after beating Liverpool

Posted by - January 17, 2017 - All News, Football videos, League One, Manchester United, Transfer News and Gossip

Manchester United youngster Joe Riley has joined Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had been linked with a switch to the League One leaders for a couple of weeks, but had to shake off a slight injury before he could complete his move.

He has now proven his fitness by putting in a shift for United’s under-23 side last night – and he was clearly delighted to sign off by beating rivals Liverpool in that game.

Here’s Riley putting pen to paper on his loan contract.

You can here the youngster discussing his switch to the Blades in the video at the top of this article.