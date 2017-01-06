Video: Man Utd misfit trains alone in park

Wantaway Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has shared a video of him training alone in a park.
The former Southampton man is expected to leave Old Trafford this morning, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming that the France international had asked for a transfer and the United boss revealing that he would not stand in his way.
Schneiderlin seems to be keen to convince potential suitors of his fitness and his work ethic. After a bit-part role for the Red Devils so far this season, the 27-year-old has brought in a personal trainer to put him through his paces, which he did in a public park this week.