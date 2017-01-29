Video: Man Utd players arrive to play Wigan

The Reds arrive at Old Trafford – #MUFC team news coming up at 15:00 GMT… pic.twitter.com/PtAi2v5NEy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2017
Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Championship side Wigan Athletic.
The Red Devils host former reserve team boss Warren Joyce’s Latics in a 4pm.
Ahead of that, the United players arrived at the ground to begin their pre-match preparations. You can see them making their way from the team bus, down the tunnel and towards the home dressing room in the video above.