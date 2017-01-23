Video: Man Utd training ahead of Hull game

Manchester United’s players reported for duty at their Carrington training base earlier today as they get to work ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.

The Red Devils take a 2-0 lead from the first leg to the KCOM Stadium on Thursday evening. They are coming into the off the back of a 1-1 draw at Stoke City in last weekend’s Premier League fixture.

You can see footage of Jose Mourinho’s squad training today in the video above.