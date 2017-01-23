Video: Man Utd training ahead of Hull game

Preparing for Thursday's #EFLCup clash with Hull! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TC6YJOV8aI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 23, 2017
Manchester United’s players reported for duty at their Carrington training base earlier today as they get to work ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.
The Red Devils take a 2-0 lead from the first leg to the KCOM Stadium on Thursday evening. They are coming into the off the back of a 1-1 draw at Stoke City in last weekend’s Premier League fixture.
You can see footage of Jose Mourinho’s squad training today in the video above.