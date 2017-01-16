Video: Man Utd’s Eric Bailly and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha play for Ivory Coast vs Togo

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha both featured for Ivory Coast as they played out a dull 0-0 draw with Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Bailly played the full 90 minutes as his side kept a clean-sheet.
Zaha played for 71 minutes before being replaced by Stoke City’s Wlfried Bony.
Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia also started the game. He was substituted for Bournemouth’s Max Gradel.
You can see highlights, such as they were, from the game in the video above.