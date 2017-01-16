Video: Man Utd’s Jose Mourinho praises Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticised the quality of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
The Portuguese boss said both teams performed below their best during the game.
But Mourinho did reserve praise for Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet for his performance at Old Trafford. He was impressed with the Belgian’s efforts in thwarting some of United’s best chances.
Mourinho also explained his touchline spat with opposite number Jurgen Klopp. He said the Liverpool manager had mistakenly thought he was asking for Roberto Firmino to be sent-off.