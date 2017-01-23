Video: Man Utd’s Wayne Rooney discusses his record-breaking goal

Here's what Wayne Rooney had to say to #MUTV following his record-breaking strike at Stoke. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HRmZPSV1lK
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney spoke to the club’s in-house media team after becoming the club’s record goalscorer.
The England skipper, aged 31, scored his 250th goal for the Red Devils when he scored the equaliser in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City. While he would no doubt have rather achieved the feat in a victory, he said it was an honour to break United’s all-time record.
Click play on the video above to hear what Rooney had to say about overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s club record of 249 goals.