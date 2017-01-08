Video: Manager confirms approach for Spurs star Dele Alli

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he has made an approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.
Bruce’s tongue-in-cheek tapping up was made after the final whistle in today’s FA Cup third round tie in which Alli came off the bench to help swing the game in Spurs’ favour.
The Villa boss said he had approached Alli and asked him to make the move to Villa Park. But he noted that the England international’s asking price might be too much for his club.
With the jovial transfer chat out of the way, Bruce praised Alli’s play and personality.