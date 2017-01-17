Video: Matty Willock heads the winner for Man Utd U23 vs Liverpool U23

It might have finished all square in the Premier League fixture between the two sides, but Manchester United got the better of Liverpool in last night’s under-23 encounter at Anfield.

Matty Willock headed in the only goal of the game in injury time after being left completely free in the box from a United free-kick. Sean Goss’ whipped delivery found Willock unmarked and he nodded in the winner.

It was a good night for the Willock family: Matty’s brother Chris was on target of Arsenal Under-23s against Southampton.