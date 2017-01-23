Video: Mauricio Pochettino joins in Spurs training in Barcelona

Mauricio enjoys some keep-ball at our mid-season training camp in Barcelona. #COYS pic.twitter.com/TOixoHR5fe
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken his squad on a mid-season training camp to his old stomping ground of Barcelona.
The ex-Espanyol player and coach has taken his players to the city’s Olympic Stadium, where Espanyol played while their new stadium was being built, for a second successive season.
Pochettino was keen to play a very active role in the session. You can see him playing piggy-in-the-middle in a keep-ball session above.
And in the video below you can see goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez saving a shot from him.
Toni saves Mauricio's effort before dispatching his ball upfield! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cZbA6qdBlC
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2017