Video: Mauricio Pochettino joins in Spurs training in Barcelona

Posted by - January 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken his squad on a mid-season training camp to his old stomping ground of Barcelona.

The ex-Espanyol player and coach has taken his players to the city’s Olympic Stadium, where Espanyol played while their new stadium was being built, for a second successive season.

Pochettino was keen to play a very active role in the session. You can see him playing piggy-in-the-middle in a keep-ball session above.

And in the video below you can see goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez saving a shot from him.