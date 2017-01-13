Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference ahead of Spurs vs West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has faced reporters for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion.
Spurs host the Baggies at White Hart Lane in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.
Pochettino urged his side to keep the momentum going after their victory over league leaders Chelsea in their last league game and not let their performance levels dip, which he claims happened after important wins last season.
Click play on the video above to watch the full press conference.