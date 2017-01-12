Video: Morgan Schneiderlin in Everton kit after completing move from Man Utd

#WelcomeMorgan @SchneiderlinMo4! 🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/QqukVLzeFS
— Everton (@Everton) January 12, 2017
Everton have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
They have paid £20m for the former Southampton man, but the fee could rise to £24m with add-ons.
Schneiderlin has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Goodison Park that keeps him on Merseyside until June 2021.
The defensive midfielder is reunited with Ronald Koeman, his manager at St Mary’s for a season before his move to Old Trafford 18 months ago.
Schneiderlin told Everton’s website: “Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club.
“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.
“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.
“We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true.
“When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good plan for the future of the football club. I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs.”
The France international, aged 27, posed in the Toffees’ home kit after finalising his transfer. You can see a welcome message from Schneiderlin in the video above.
United sent a tweet wishing Schneiderlin all the best at his new club.
We'd like to wish all the best to @SchneiderlinMo4, who has completed a permanent move to Everton: https://t.co/o7zUlgFyWe #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1sR7Yc0McO
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 12, 2017