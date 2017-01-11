Video: Morgan Schneiderlin’s transfer to Everton nearly done, confirms Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is on the verge of joining Everton.
News of the Toffees’ bid for the France international broke yesterday and speaking after the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City, Mourinho revealed the transfer was close to completion.
He said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had informed him ahead of kick-off that they were “nearly there”.
Mourinho, who has previously indicated that he would not block a move for bit-part player Schneiderlin, said he was said that the former Southampton man is leaving.
He said: “I have no details but before the match, I was informed by Mr Woodward that the situation is close so Morgan is more than probably going to Everton.
“I’m sad and I’m happy. I’m sad because I like him and he could be an option for us in a long season. I’m happy because this is what he wants, he wants to play every game and wants to be an important player in the team.
“If this is what he wants I’m happy for a very good professional and someone that I can only say good things about.”