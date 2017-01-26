Video: Mousa Dembele quizzed over transfer request by Spurs team-mate

🗣️ "There's no way any of this will go online!"
🇪🇸 A day in the life of @ericdier in Barcelona, with hilarious results… 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Unx0teExB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has asked team-mate Mousa Dembele whether he has handed in a transfer request.
But the speculation isn’t about whether the Belgian star will be moving clubs, just whether he is considering switching from the Spurs Elders training team to the Spurs Youngers team.
Dembele rejected talk of a switch to Spurs Youngers, saying the rumours were “false”. Dier went on to suggest that any potential transfer would have been blocked due to Dembele’s age.
The incident is part of a feature in which Dier – much to his annoyance – was followed by Spurs’ team cameras for a day during their recent trip to Barcelona.