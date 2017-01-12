Video: Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin sign new Arsenal contracts

🇫🇷 ✍️ ✍️ ✍️
We’ve got some good news for you… #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/jNuJROg44u
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 12, 2017
Arsenal’s French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts at the club.
The Gunners said the trio have all signed new long-term deals, but did not confirm the length of any of the contracts.
Giroud, aged 30, was due to be out of contract in June 2018. He arrived from Montpellier for £10m in July 2012.
Koscielny, aged 31, was reported last November to have agreed a contract to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2020, so this is likely to be eventual confirmation of that deal.
Coquelin, aged 25, last signed a contract in 2015. That deal tied him to the Gunners until June 2019, so his new contract is likely to extend beyond that. He joined the club in 2008.
You can see the players putting pen to paper in the video above.