Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Swansea game

Arsenal held a final training session at their London Colney base today ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Gunners were in good spirits in the build up to the game, not least Aaron Ramsey who was looking forward to a return to his native Wales and nutmegged Danny Welbeck to celebrate the occasion (you can see that in the video above).

Looking forward to the game tomorrow back in Wales #afc pic.twitter.com/IP7MmBjii1 — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 13, 2017

Playmaker Mesut Ozil was back in training and confirmed he would be back in action have been wiped out by the flu for most of 2017 so far.

Here are more photos from the session.