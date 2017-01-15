Video and Photos: Man Utd and Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford

#MUFC have arrived at Old Trafford. What do you make of today's starting XI? #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/dVtQXaJXkP
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017
Manchester United and Liverpool’s players are at Old Trafford and geared up for this afternoon’s Premier League clash.
You can see video footage of United – led by manager Jose Mourinho – arriving at the stadium earlier today and making their way down the tunnel towards the home dressing room above.
The photos below show both the hosts and visitors Liverpool making their way into the ground.
The match gets underway at 4pm and it promises to be a good one.
The lads have arrived at Old Trafford. Not long now until we bring you confirmed team news… #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/IX3wj7mFzQ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017
📸 The lads arriving a little earlier…#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/pY43XHIjnM
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017