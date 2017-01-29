Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Wigan

Marching on to the Emirates FA Cup fifth round! pic.twitter.com/KyOPbrKbUR
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2017
These were the scenes that followed the final whistle in today’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic.
United recorded a 4-0 win over the Latics at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho strode down the touchline, stopping for a few young autograph hunters in the Stretford End before heading down the tunnel.
Ander Herrera was on a one-man mission to return the ball to the referee, and gave assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis a fright in the process.
Wayne Rooney had a chat with former United youngster Ryan Tunnicliffe as they made their way off the pitch.