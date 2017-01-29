Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Wigan

These were the scenes that followed the final whistle in today’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic.

United recorded a 4-0 win over the Latics at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho strode down the touchline, stopping for a few young autograph hunters in the Stretford End before heading down the tunnel.

Ander Herrera was on a one-man mission to return the ball to the referee, and gave assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis a fright in the process.

Wayne Rooney had a chat with former United youngster Ryan Tunnicliffe as they made their way off the pitch.