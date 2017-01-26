Video: Southampton’s Fraser Forster makes incredible save vs Liverpool

What a recovery. What a save! 👐 #saintsfc https://t.co/zD4YLRHUpT
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 26, 2017
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made a sensational recovery save during last night’s EFL Cup semi-final victory over Liverpool.
The England international initially made a mess of a shot from Roberto Firmino – perhaps deceived by gusty conditions at Anfield – but soon made amends with an amazing recovery and dive to prevent the ball crossing the line and clear the ball from danger.
Even the referee gave his watch a double-take, but the goal-line technology correctly ruled that Forster had kept the ball out.