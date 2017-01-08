Video: Spurs 2-0 Aston Villa

.@SpursOfficial book passage to the fourth round of the #EmiratesFACup with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Lane. 👊 https://t.co/BF3kmHLfpV
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-0 win over Championship side Aston Villa in today’s FA Cup third round tie at White Hart Lane.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to make the breakthrough, but eventually took the lead in the 70th minute. In-form Dele Alli once again made the difference. He didn’t score but came off the bench to inject some zest into Spurs’ play.
Fellow substitute Georges-Kevin N’Koudou crossed for Ben Davies to score his first goal for the club with a glancing header.
Heung-min Son added a second to make sure of the result.