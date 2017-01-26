Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirms Ryan Mason hospital visit

🗣️ "We will see him this afternoon, give a big hug and show our love" – Mauricio revealed he plans to visit @RyanMason in hospital today… pic.twitter.com/fYxk91l4nt
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he would be visiting former midfielder Ryan Mason in hospital this afternoon.
Pochettino said he wanted to give Mason a hug and show Spurs’ love for their academy graduate.
Mason was on Spurs’ books since 1998 before his move to Hull City last summer. He fractured his skull in action for the Tigers at Chelsea last Sunday.
Since then Pochettino and the Spurs squad have been in Barcelona for a pre-season break, but this afternoon will present the Argentine boss with a first opportunity to visit a player who was an integral part of the team in his first season in charge at White Hart Lane.