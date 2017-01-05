Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino discusses the victory over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino faced reporters for his post-match press conference after last night’s 2-0 victory over league leaders Chelsea at White Hart Lane.
Although the Argentine boss must have been delighted with the result and his side’s performance, he kept a cool and calm manner as he answered questions from the media.
Pochettino's take on the match, including his assertion that the result was not all about Dele Alli, despite the midfielder having scored both goals.