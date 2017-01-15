Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino praises complete performance vs West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino hailed a complete performance from his team after yesterday’s 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.
Spurs coasted to the three points in yesterday’s lunchtime kick-off, largely thanks to a hat-trick from striker Harry Kane.
Pochettino was clearly delighted with his side’s efforts and lavished praised on his players during his post-match press conference.
Click play on the video above to hear what the Spurs boss had to say.
Opposite number Tony Pulis also praised Spurs.